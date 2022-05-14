The Columbia City Council will make a decision at its regular meeting Monday on whether to do away with a ban on roll carts or let votes decide that issue stay in August.
During the April 18 meeting, Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer asked that the resolution be reopened for consideration by the new council.
Pitzer noted that during the campaigns for mayor and two council positions, the candidates addressed the issue of roll carts throughout, and he thought it only right to let them join in on the official conversation concerning a citizen petition to remove the ban.
“I felt it was reasonable to reconsider it after the results of those elections came. And we got 2½ new council members,” Pitzer said.
The petition calls for the repeal of a portion of the city code that prohibits the use of roll carts for residential waste.
The council previously heard discussions on roll carts during the April 4 meeting, where they had the option to end the ban or place it on the August municipal ballot. After a failed effort to end the ban immediately, including votes against that approach by former Mayor Brian Treece and former Fourth Ward council member Ian Thomas, the council voted unanimously to put the question to voters in August.
Sixth Ward council member Betsy Peters said she was not originally supportive of reopening the discussion on roll carts but remains optimistic that the council can solve the “issue of trash.”
“I’m like, sure we can figure this out. We’re pretty smart. ... I think we’re pretty good problem solvers,” Peters said.
The council also will vote on proposed midyear 3% pay increases for city employees who are not represented by unions, as well as Water and Light Association employees, starting May 15, according to a council memo. The raises are estimated to cost $3 million annually.
The pay proposal also provides a one-time payment of $1,500 for permanent employees who were on staff from March 20, 2020, until the “effective date of payment,” which is June 26, the memo stated. Employees who were actively employed in a permanent city position from Jan. 9, 2022, until June 26 would also receive a one-time payment of $750.
Also on the agenda for Monday night is the public hearing for the $1.6 million expansion of the MU Health Care Pavilion, where the Columbia Farmers Market operates.
The proposed construction would expand the covering over the current east and west sections of the structure to fulfill the Phase II portion of the structure, according to the council memo.
Parks and Recreation staff is also requesting the approval of an ordinance that would allow the city manager to sign a financial assistance award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The ordinance would appropriate funds to cover 80% of the total cost, and the other 20% is covered by a tax credit the city has with the Missouri Development Finance Board, according to the council memo.
Other items that the council will discuss are:
- Setting a public hearing for the new southeast pump station.
- Approving a revised leasing agreement for about $850 annually for Logboat Brewery to use a portion of the COLT Railroad easement on Fay Street for more parking for the expansion of their facility.
- Hear the introduction of a rezoning request to allow the Pi Beta Phi Sorority to do reconstruction on the rear of their current structure on Rollins Street.