At the close of Monday night’s City Council meeting, Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer started talking trash.
Pitzer asked that the council reconsider discussions surrounding roll carts, as two new members have joined the roster since the last time the topic came up. At its last meeting, the council passed a resolution to put roll carts on the August ballot.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster were sworn in before the meeting.
“I think that our two new members would attest to how much they heard about the subject during the campaign,” Pitzer said. “... I want to give them the opportunity to weigh in.”
The bill would technically be considered new but would contain the same wording and subject matter as the one passed. Pitzer’s motion to reconsider passed with a vote of 4-2; Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters was absent. The new bill will come before council at its next meeting.
The council’s set-up looked different at Buffaole’s first meeting as mayor. Council members, the city manager, attorney and clerk were all seated on the same level, as opposed to staggered seating like before. Staff also gave presentations from the side of the dais instead of at the lectern.
Buffaloe said the new seating arrangement is a result of loosening COVID-19 restrictions. Plus, presenting from the dais rather than from the podium means staff won’t have their backs to the audience.
Buffaloe proposed some other changes as well. She asked to re-advertise two commissions with applicants. She also asked for an interview process to take place before appointing applicants. Typically, the city only re-advertises positions with no applicants and does not conduct a formal interview process.
“I honor the applications that we have for the Citizens Police Review Board and for our Planning and Zoning Commission — honoring those but also accepting additional applications,” Buffaloe said.
There was some hesitation from Pitzer, who cited scheduling concerns for these interviews.
Buffaloe wasn’t the only one proposing changes. Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner asked for a resolution to be drafted to provide regulations for maternity and paternity leave for council members.
“We currently don’t have anything like that in place. It would be helpful to put some guardrails up for whenever somebody needs to use it,” Waner said.