City Council — and possibly voters — will have another say on the potential for roll carts in Columbia after the city clerk certified a petition that calls for the repeal of the ordinances prohibiting their use.
The council will consider the repeal at its upcoming March 21 meeting, according to an email from Fifth Ward Councilmember Matt Pitzer.
There, it will have two options: The council can either vote to repeal the prohibition, or it can move for the repeal to be put on the ballot for the next municipal election, City Clerk Sheela Amin said.
The petition was submitted to the city clerk on Feb. 7. It received 3,244 signatures, which exceeds the requirement to certify a petition. The city requires 20% of the number of votes cast at the last municipal large election on a petition to certify it.
The decision would not be part of the upcoming April election because there is not enough time to send proper notices, Amin said. The next municipal election it could be a part of would be Aug. 2.
This will not be the first time roll carts have appeared on the ballot. In 2016, the council chose to have the public vote on whether to institute rolling trash cans. Voters opted to ban the carts.
The vote included a six-month ban on the council discussing roll carts. Once the ban ended, though, advocates began fighting again to put the system in place.
The council had another opportunity in 2020 to decide if the roll cart debate could appear on the ballot, but it was struck down in a 3-3 vote.
In February of last year, the city started using a "pay-as-you-throw" method of trash pickup, which requires residential homes to use city-issued garbage bags. Residents are given vouchers for 104 bags a year — two trash bags a week — with more available to purchase as needed.