The issue of roll carts for household trash faces a crucial decision during Monday night's City Council meeting.
On Feb. 7, a citizens initiative petition seeking to overturn the city's current ban on use of roll carts was submitted to the city clerk.
The petition gathered 3,244 signatures which met the required 3,219 signatures needed for the question to be put to a vote in a general election.
During the March 21 council meeting, the official certification was formally given to council. Council now has two options: it can vote to remove the ban on its own or decide to send the initiative to the next municipal ballot. A vote is not needed; if council takes no action the initiative will automatically go on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Sinclair Road property
The rezoning of property that is currently owned by MU is also on the agenda for discussion and vote during Monday's meeting. The property is located west of Sinclair Road and is currently zoned as agriculture land.
Crockett Engineering Consultants is seeking the zoning adjustment on behalf of a developer who plans to build a community with a mix of single family dwellings, multi-family units and spaces for businesses to be known as Legacy Farms.
The developer has an agreement to purchase the property from MU once rezoning is approved, according to a recent presentation at the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposed rezoning to residential use at its Feb. 24 meeting. However the proposed plat for the 532-lot development and an associated design adjustment regarding distances between street intersections were denied.
The proposal from Crockett has residential blocks that extend beyond the 600-foot maximum that is allowed by the city's Uniform Development Code. The commission voted the design adjustment plan down 2-6, and the plat by 3-5 vote.
Commissioners raised concerns with the design adjustment because they believed it would hinder traffic and pedestrian movement. Council is not bound by the commission's recommendations. However, because of the commission's disapproval of the plat and the design adjustment, council is required to have at least five of the seven members vote to approve those.
During a public input meeting, members of the community spoke about the possible impact on Miller Creek, higher traffic in an area which cannot support it and the possibility of radioactive material being present in the ground on adjacent land where an MU testing facility once stood.
The proposed development does not include about seven adjacent acres of land that MU is retaining. That property formerly housed a medical testing site for animals, and commission members expressed concern about the environmental impact of that property next to the development after hearing from nearby residents. However, because it is not included in the development it does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The staff report to the council states that they have been provided with information about environmental studies that indicate there are no issues with development of the property that the council is being asked to consider rezoning.
Broadband Task Force
The Broadband Business Planning Task Force will give a report to council on Monday. The task force was created in April 2019 to evaluate the current broadband in Columbia and the future of possible expansion and developments for broadband in the city.
The report lays out five purposes of the task force and illustrates their findings for each.
It examined the current legal restrictions of the city providing broadband as a utility. As it stands currently, the city could be challenged if it tries to provide broadband as a utility but there are various other cities in Missouri that do so, the report states.
The task force found that the city's current infrastructure does not allow it to create a municipal utility for broadband in the city. If the city were to want to provide broadband, the current infrastructure would have to be abandoned and completely redone. Those renovations would cost over $100 million, the report states.
The report asked for feedback from current internet providers in Columbia, and if those providers would be able/willing to have a partnership with the city. They also had five different opportunities for community members to participate in public comment. According to the report, the task force found that although many policy makers focus on speed of the internet, reliability is also a key part of the issue.
The task force examined how feasible it would be to add additional fiber optic systems by the city. The report stated that the majority of the task force members do not think that it is "necessary or feasible" for the city to rebuild the current infrastructure.
The task force also wanted to promote the Affordable Connectivity Plan, a benefit program by the Federal Communications Commission, according to the report. The ACP is a program that helps to ensure that individuals have broadband for activities like work, school and healthcare, among other things.
The task force is recommending seven different actions;
- Promote the Affordable Connectivity Plan
- Formalize a joint trenching and dig practice once policies are in place
- Complete pending Request For Proposals to provide high-speed broadband services at subsidized rates
- Evaluate city fees to ensure equity
- Monitor third party funding opportunities
- Consider future review of the state broadband deployment through the city
- Consider incorporating broadband-related access and adoption questions into the city's existing utilities survey