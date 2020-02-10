You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Roll out the red carpet: A Night to Shine brings prom to participants

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Roll out the red carpet: A Night to Shine brings prom to participants
Carrie Jackson places a white flower in Donna Fullington’s hair

Carrie Jackson, right, places a white flower in Donna Fullington’s hair on Friday in Fayette, Missouri. Jackson spends four days a week working as Fullington’s caretaker. “We have become extremely close,” Jackson said. “I even gave her away at her wedding!”
Donna Fullington applies lipstick

Donna Fullington applies lipstick as she prepares for the Night To Shine dance on Friday at her home in Fayette, Missouri. Fullington has been looking forward to the dance all year. “I have never been so nervous an excited as I am right now,” Fullington said.

Over 100 guests received the Hollywood treatment Friday at A Night to Shine, a prom for people over the age of 14 with disabilities.

The event, which was hosted by The Crossing, included a red carpet, limo rides, flowers, photos, a DJ, dance floor and more, all at no cost to guests.

A crowd cheers for the guests as they arrive

A crowd cheers for the guests as they arrive on the red carpet on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. “This night is for them,” paparazzi member Tricia Tonnies said. “We want to make sure they feel as celebrated and special as they truly are.”
Faith Jones arrives on the red carpet

Faith Jones arrives on the red carpet in a pink sequined dress carrying a red rose on Friday at the Night To Shine Dance at The Crossing in Columbia. She was escorted by Davonte Reedea. “I have never seen her so happy and beautiful,” Reedea said.
Christopher Mussatt receives a white boutonnière

Christopher Mussatt receives a white boutonnière from event volunteer Betsy Borsheski on Friday at The Crossing in Columbia. Every guest was given a corsage or boutonnière upon arriving.

In one room, guests could get their hair and makeup done or shoes shined. In another, they could relax in a quiet "sensory room" with dimmed lighting. 

One volunteer, Kay Hake, said that one of her favorite things about the event is that guests are paired with volunteers who stay with them throughout the night, while their caretakers relax in a separate building with dinner and live music. 

"It's a wonderful event for everyone," Hake said. "Their caregivers can come and get the night off."

Donna Fullington smiles

Donna Fullington smiles as she walks onto the dance floor on Friday at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. Fullington picked up the skirt of peach gown and stepped onto the dance floor with confidence.
Maddy Darling dances

Maddy Darling dances on Friday at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. “Tonight, her smile is brighter than all the lights in this room,” one of Darling’s friends said.
Emily Chenoweth and Christopher Mussatt dance

Emily Chenoweth, left, and Christopher Mussatt dance on Friday at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. “I got the moves,” Mussatt said.

Night to Shine is held annually, typically by a church in the Columbia community. This was The Crossing's first time hosting the event, and it almost didn't happen, according to Carla Fletcher, member of The Crossing's planning committee. 

"When word was getting out that it wasn't happening this year, a lot of people were upset, so we jumped in last minute," Fletcher said.

Davonte Reedea was crowned prom king

Davonte Reedea was crowned prom king Friday at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. The event gives each individual the chance to feel like royalty by crowning every guest as prom kings and queens.

In January, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Adapted Sports Department hosted the third annual "Say Yes to the Dress" event, where participants could find dresses and jewelry, donated by community members and Cinderella's Closet, for the dance.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. According to its website, 721 churches across all 50 states hosted the event this year.

Gary Jackson looks up at the light show

Gary Jackson looks up at the light show in awe after being crowned one of the prom kings on Friday at the Night To Shine dance at The Crossing in Columbia. “I am the king,” Jackson said. “Now I just need to find my queen.”
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2020. Studying magazine editing. Reach me at clcf9d@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. He can be reached at gbacharier@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.