After nine years on Lansing Avenue, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is selling its location to the St. Raymond's Society. The transfer will be completed early next year.
The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay while their children are receiving medical treatment. Terri Gray, Ronald McDonald executive director, said the organization has been looking for a new location since MU Women's and Children's Hospital announced its move.
St. Raymond's Society had also been looking for a new location in Columbia, and St. Raymond's Executive Director Mike Hentges said the current Ronald McDonald house felt like the "perfect fit."
St. Raymond's Society helps provide housing for pregnant women who need support. It currently has locations in Jefferson City and Columbia. On average, the organization has 10-12 residential clients and 10-15 community clients.
The Ronald McDonald location has 18 rooms, in comparison to the four rooms at the current St. Raymond's Society house. Hentges said the move will provide more support and expand their services in the community.
"This move wouldn't be possible without the support from our community, which has been overwhelming," Hentges said.
Gray said that staff are planning on 18-24 months to design and build a new house. The organization has started the process, and staff hope to finish the new house by the end of 2023. Ownership of the current location will transition to St. Raymond's Society at the beginning of next year.
The Ronald McDonald House is currently working with MU Health Care to find a temporary location while a new house is under construction. Gray said the hope is that services will not be disrupted during the transition.
"Families come to the Ronald McDonald House in search of a place to stay within steps of their child receiving critical medical treatment,” Gray said in a news release. “The Ronald McDonald House keeps families together near the care they need and that gives them hope."