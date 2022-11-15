Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is temporarily moving to the Drury Plaza Hotel near the Women’s Hospital on Jan. 1. This location will serve the charity until the new Ronald McDonald House opens in 2024.
Terri Gray, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri, said that 10 families can be accommodated at the hotel, and there will be an office for staff.
“Our goal is to make the temporary hotel housing as comfortable as possible for families,” she said. “We really want to try and replicate the feel of the house so that they still have that support system.”
Gray reiterated that families will still have access to shuttles, snacks and a “shoulder to cry on,” as well as many other services and products 24/7.
Gray said she hopes construction of the new house will begin next month and that designs for the new building are currently being finalized.
The new Ronald McDonald House will be located at 1110 S. College Ave., at the northeast corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue.
It will include 24 private guest rooms, six more than the old house’s, along with the capacity to add 11 additional guest rooms, Gray said.
The move was prompted by MU Health Care’s decision to relocate the Children’s Hospital. The house, located at 3501 Lansing Ave., is being sold to St. Raymond’s Society, a Missouri nonprofit organization that houses expecting and new mothers. Gray said the sale will close on Jan. 3.
The charity hopes to move in to the new, larger house in early 2024, Gray said.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri must still raise $1.5 million toward the construction of the new house, Gray said. The charity is actively fundraising in the mid-Missouri community.
“This community has been so amazingly generous over the past almost 40 years in terms of supporting the Ronald McDonald House and making sure that we’re available to serve families who travel a long distance for medical treatment for their child,” she said. “I just think this is an amazing community, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to meet families’ needs in their time of crisis.”
To make a donation, visit the Ronald McDonald House’s website, rmhcmidmo.org.
While the charity is temporarily located at the hotel, it will not accept pull tab donations as it normally does. After Nov. 18, the charity asks donors to hold on to their pull tabs until the new house opens.