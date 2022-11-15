Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is temporarily moving to the Drury Plaza Hotel near the Women’s Hospital on Jan. 1. This location will serve the charity until the new Ronald McDonald House opens in 2024.

Terri Gray, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri, said that 10 families can be accommodated at the hotel, and there will be an office for staff.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

