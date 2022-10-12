Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.

  City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022.

  City and county government reporter, fall 2022.

  Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters.

