Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority.
The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.
"We own the building and it's sitting there," Cole said. "We're more than willing to help out."
Room at the Inn did not open until Dec. 12 last year. The organization traditionally provides a low-barrier shelter during the winter months and moves between a network of churches for weeks at a time. The facility from the Housing Authority and the city's planned purchase of the VFW building will mean more stable facilities for the shelter.
The city held a public input meeting Monday at the VFW's pavilion to discuss short and long-term uses for the VFW Post 280 building. There, Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs and Graham both expressed the hope that Room at the Inn could have access to the building as early as December.
Graham remains excited about the potential the VFW building offers as a more permanent location. The post provides lots of space like the Boone Fair Grounds facility, which the shelter used last spring. The VFW building is closer to downtown Columbia and is still slightly secluded.
"The VFW building would also allow us to stay open continuously if needed," Graham said. The shelter typically opens in the evening and closes the next morning.
Previously, Room at the Inn has stayed open continuously during snow storms and extreme periods of cold weather, the longest being 72 hours.
Room at the Inn has also supplied shuttle services from Loaves and Fishes to the shelter on the weekends and plans to continue this practice.
Griggs said the city plans to adjust the orange bus loop so it is able to serve the VFW building, especially in the mornings. The orange loop is the closest bus line in the area, but currently has no stop close to the VFW building. The post is approximately a quarter mile north of Business Loop 70 East.
Everything discussed at the meeting still depends on the city approving the contract to buy the building at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday. City staff will present all public input they received to the council.
Room at the Inn will share updates about its location and schedule on Facebook.