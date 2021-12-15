Room at the Inn opens for the winter, faces challenges

Room at the Inn homeless shelter opened Sunday for the winter season, providing spaces to 21 overnight guests at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Columbia.
A group of staffers, short-term workers and at least one volunteer spent the day moving equipment that Room at the Inn uses from a storage unit to the church on Shepard Boulevard, where it will shelter homeless adults overnight through Sunday morning.
Then, shelter workers will move all beds out of the worship space by about 8 a.m. — in time for the regular Sunday service — and set up at Fairview United Methodist Church in time to receive guests that night.
Five temporary workers set up cots and assembled privacy screens during the afternoon with Senior Manager John Trapp. Trapp spends at least 40 hours per week working on the shelter during the Inn’s December to March operating season. During that time, he steps away from the Inn’s board of directors to take a paid staff position.
Outside the worship space, volunteer and board president Debby Graham stocked the kitchen and administrator Jim Jantz set up a computer to record information for guest intake.
“It’ll take us every minute right up until 6:30 when we open the doors,” Trapp said. The first volunteer shifts began about an hour before opening.
Room at the Inn now employs about ten paid staff members during the winter season. Volunteers support the effort. The organization hires temporary workers for moving days, since their volunteer base — made up mostly of senior citizens — took a hit during the pandemic, Trapp said.
Aaron Lacey helped set up the shelter Sunday to give back to the community that helped him when he was experiencing homelessness. He said he stayed at the Gail Plemmons Memorial CAR Camp and Crisis Triage Center that Trapp and his brother, former Second Ward City Council member Mike Trapp, set up in 2020.
Lacey, who has found housing through Love Columbia’s Fresh Start program, said he volunteered with CAR Camp and did community outreach as a resident there. He didn’t even know he’d be working with Trapp again until he arrived at the church Sunday.
“Whenever I showed up over there to help load the U-Haul — as soon as we were pulling up I knew it was John and then it clicked,” Lacey said. “Setting up the homeless units was for Room at the Inn.”
Trapp became involved with Room at the Inn about three years ago when he saw a need to keep the shelter open through cold temperatures at the end of the winter. He asked Jantz and Graham if Room at the Inn could keep operating.
“I’m like ‘Jim, can you stay open longer?’” Trapp recalled. “He said ‘No, we’re tired.’ And I went to Debby and I said, ‘Debby, can you guys stay open longer?’ She said ‘No, I’m tired.’”
“And then the next day they announced they were going to stay open for another week,” he said. “So, I felt obligated to volunteer every night that week. So I’ve been involved ever since.”
After a church van brings guests from Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen, staffers and volunteers register guests, check in their belongings, serve them food and assign them to a bed.
The beginning of the shelter’s season means taking time to collect information from each guest for the Homeless Missourians Information System to stay in compliance with grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. They gather demographic information such as guests’ dates of birth, gender and veteran status.
The shelter only needs information from each guest once a year, but it adds to the workload for shelter staff at the start of the winter. Graham said about half the guests each winter are returners from previous years.
Andrew Vrosdahl has been a guest at Room at the Inn for three winters. He said the large groups of people and noise in shelters evoke memories and anxiety from his time in prison, but he has nerve damage in his feet from Type 2 diabetes that makes it difficult to stand in the cold.
“For a homeless person in Columbia, it sucks,” Vrosdahl said. “Columbia doesn’t want the homeless here.”
Trapp said that the demands of moving the shelter as often as once a week and the challenges of running a shelter in borrowed spaces mean the availability of volunteers declines through the winter.
Renting a space of their own would help with these issues. The organization could save the effort of moving the shelter and could set their own policies on such things as whether to allow guests to bring support animals. As it operates now, Room at the Inn is a guest of whichever church is hosting it and that can lead to restrictions, such as how many people can be sheltered on a given night.
“This program when it was started 10 or 12 years ago was a stopgap. (It) was never meant to be a permanent Columbia institution,” Trapp said. “We’re professionalizing somewhat now.”
“But we’re still just a bunch of volunteers doing our craft just to make sure no one freezes to death,” he said.
Graham noted that Room at the Inn can’t meet the needs of every homeless person in Boone County.
In the larger churches in the rotation, Room at the Inn can take up to 50 guests, but a smaller church like Unitarian Universalist can only hold up to 30. Capacities are determined by fire safety guidelines, Graham said.
Graham said that having to turn people away is “gut-wrenching.”
One night at least five years ago, in one of the largest churches the program uses, they had three people waiting when they admitted everyone they could. Graham said that one of the men was young, newly homeless and “started crying because he was terrified. He thought he might not survive the night because of the cold.”
The other two men were more experienced in sleeping in the cold and offered him support and guidance on how to stay warm through the night, but the experience stuck with Graham. All Room at the Inn could give him was food and supplies like a sleeping bag and tarp or tent.
“You go home and you can’t sleep because you’re thinking about that kid all night,” she said. “And at the time I had kids about that age.”
Graham and Trapp said if the city moves ahead with plans for additional homeless services, the move could replace Room at the Inn with a year-round shelter. Graham, who sits on the committee for Voluntary Action Center’s proposal to have such a shelter, said she’s advocating for a shelter that would “not only replace Room at the Inn but make it better.”