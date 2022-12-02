Against the right wall of the old VFW building, guests stood Wednesday evening waiting to check in at Room at the Inn for the night.
Almost all wore winter weather overalls provided by the Como Mobile Aid Collective, blue for the women and black for the men.
Guests who had already checked in ate dinner and talked under bingo number boards, one of the remnants left by the VFW. Volunteers and employees set out more food, helped with new guests and prepared for the first below-freezing night the winter shelter had been open.
Room at the Inn had 60 cots set up, making the large meeting room feel cramped.
“Everyone here has the same goal,” RATI Manager Don Birnbaum said, “to give people a reasonable place to sleep for the winter.”
Room at the Inn opened Monday night for the winter season at its new location in the old VFW Post 280 just off Business Loop 70. The post at 1509 Ashley St. is the permanent home for RATI this winter.
In the past, RATI moved between small spaces volunteered by churches in the area, often on a weekly basis. The Ashley Street building bought by the city this fall for $865,000 has been designated to house RATI for this winter, but long-term plans for the facility are still uncertain.
On Monday and Tuesday, RATI hosted roughly 40 guests each night but was expecting a larger group Wednesday as temperatures were predicted to drop as low as 25 degrees overnight.
Some guests staying at the overnight shelter on Wednesday arrrived on the orange loop city bus.
Because of the shelter’s new location, the city rerouted its orange bus line to travel past the shelter on weekdays and Saturdays. The orange loop picks up guests from the shelter at three separate times in the morning. One guest said he was grateful for the city bus service that had taken him to and from the shelter the past few days.
Room at the Inn is also running a shuttle to and from Loaves and Fishes, a local food pantry, on weekends.
On Wednesday, RATI’s doorman admitted guests in from the cold, letting a few people down the VFW’s long entrance hallway. Long tables were set up at the end of the hallway with a computer and all the paperwork for the admissions process.
Guests who had not stayed either of the two previous days had to fill out paperwork to be on file for the season. After the paperwork, a group of about 10 volunteers and RATI staff wearing blue plastic gloves took them through the nightly admission process.
The check-in line worked like the most cooperative and cordial airport security checkpoint. Bags are checked, tagged and stowed away while personal belongings are put into bins so as not to set off the metal alarm. Jackets are patted down, and the guests are checked with a metal-detecting wand. The process moved slowly but was effective at ensuring guests’ safety.
“Our mission statement is a warm and safe place to sleep; we take care to enforce the safety element,” Senior Manager John Trapp said.
During the process, guests receive a number that matches a cot and a chair where they will stay for the night. Most sleeping areas had plastic screens guarding the sides to create an element of privacy. Trapp said the screens were originally set up as COVID-19 protocol but were retained as the guests appreciated the partial privacy they give.
Guests get their bedding and belongings situated, then make their way up to the front of the common area to grab food from a series of folding tables by the kitchen. Volunteers and staff set up the cots, screens and tables on Monday afternoon. Andrew Overmann, a second-year volunteer, helped with set-up.
Overmann said he was “endlessly grateful” for the space provided by the city. He believes that only having to set up in one facility and not moving will improve the services RATI is able to offer. He also said that the large facility has allowed RATI to use the full extent of equipment it has in storage.
RATI has access to the full VFW building but, as of now, only uses the large meeting room to hold guests. Board President Debby Graham said the rooms are in reserve in case the shelter gets large numbers of guests as a result of extreme weather events. Previously, RATI has stayed open continuously during snowstorms and extreme periods of cold weather, the longest stretch being 72 hours.
Sierra Williams, a second-year employee, worked the food table Wednesday night. She echoed the excitement for the new facility, especially the facility’s large kitchen space.
“Love it, love the space, the kitchen facility is great,” Williams said. “Some of the churches only really had a sink and a stove.”
The food spread Wednesday included warm options such as hotdogs wrapped in foil and corndogs fresh out of the fryer. There were also PB&Js in bags next to a spout with hot chocolate. Guests expressed their enjoyment of the warm food along with the variety and amount offered.
Second-year volunteer Lily Guille also worked the food table. She said she was invited to volunteer by a friend and stayed because of the community at Room at the Inn. She believes one location will allow the organization to help more people because guests will always know where they are.
Several guests said they were happy for the large space to sleep and be warm.
One guest, who declined to share his name, commented that the volunteers and staff at RATI always want everything to be perfect, but he was happy just to be warm and have food.
During set-up on Monday, City Councilperson Nick Foster — who voted to approve the purchase of the building — stopped by to check out the facility.
“There’s plenty of space, plenty of storage and maybe as important as anything, they don’t have to move every week, and that’s a real big deal for the people who are providing that service,” Foster said.