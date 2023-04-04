 Skip to main content
Room at the Inn saw more guests, fewer volunteers at VFW

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

Leon Martin, second from left, chats with Derrick Cortez over dinner on Thursday

Leon Martin, second from left, chats with Derrick Cortez over dinner Thursday at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “While we’re in here, we are all one family,” Martin said. Martin shared how he felt that if the bus services in Columbia were to transport people directly to the factories, there would be more people working and less people on the street.
Linnell Beckner sits for a portrait on Thursday

Linnell Beckner sits for a portrait Thursday at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “I come here to find shelter and resources,” Beckner said. He mentioned services like counseling, case workers, food, clothing, and other things that “will help us get by.”
Ham sandwiches are made in the kitchen on Thursday

Ham sandwiches are made in the kitchen Thursday at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Meals are served each evening at Room at the Inn.
Linnell Beckner, left, chats with volunteer, Sarah Johnson,

Linnell Beckner, left, chats with volunteer, Sarah Johnson, on Thursday at Room at the Inn in Columbia. Johnson has been volunteering at Room at the Inn since the middle of last December once or twice a week. “I find it incredibly rewarding,” Johnson said about getting to know so many people from the community and called the Room at the Inn “a place to come together.”
Mike Davis sips a cup of coffee on Thursday

Mike Davis sips a cup of coffee Thursday at Room at the Inn in Columbia. “It’s been helpful,” Davis said about having the Room at the Inn and mentioned how it has been a “big help” to the community and to people experiencing homelessness.

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

