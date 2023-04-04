Room at the Inn saw more guests, fewer volunteers at VFW

Room at the Inn finished its first season in the former Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S (VFW) Post 280 on Saturday. This winter was the first that the shelter operated from one location for the whole season, offering some welcome stability and allowing the shelter to serve more people.
“The ability to stay in one place for the entire season has just made everything easier,” said Debby Graham, Room at the Inn board president. "This season has gone very well, and the new space is definitely a part of that."
The winter shelter moved into the VFW this winter after the city approved funding for the use of the building as its permanent location. Previously, Room at the Inn would move locations throughout the winter, primarily occupying churches.
The VFW is the second location the city has provided for Room at the Inn after the shelter used a facility at the Northeast Regional Park for three weeks last spring.
For guests, the permanent location has provided comfortable consistency. "It's a nice place to look forward to lie down," said shelter guest Rob Bramlett.
Guest Ezekiel Bliss has stayed in other shelters he calls "similar" to Room at the Inn in other parts of Missouri, but this is his first year staying here. He said he has spent every night at the shelter since it opened in November. "It's pretty nice, pretty comfortable," Bliss said.
"(At other shelters), you'd have to sleep on the ground." Room at the Inn provides guests with sleeping cots and bedding.
“We’re really grateful to the city for providing the building,” John Trapp, Operations Manager at Room at the Inn,said. “We've served more folks than ever.”
Both Graham and Trapp said the stable location has allowed the shelter to serve more people. The organization does not yet have exact numbers available.
However, volunteer numbers dipped. Graham said the organization wasn't sure what the facility's staffing needs would be at the start of the season. Next year, the shelter plans to do more outreach to gather volunteers.
Foster encourages residents to volunteer when they can, even if they’re hesitant.
“If you’ve not gone to Room at the Inn and if you’re a little concerned, maybe a little bit hesitant to do it, I’ll do everything in my power to … go with you one night and join (alongside you),” Foster said. “Room at the Inn really needs (volunteers) to step up.”
Bliss said the people are what sets his experience at Room at the Inn apart.
“We’re all good friends here. Every now and then, some stuff goes down because we’re friends here, but besides that, (it’s) pretty good,” he said.
However, guests and volunteers are hoping that eventually the city opens a 24-hour, year-round shelter.
“(The shelter) needs to be extended,” said shelter guest Rob Bramlett. “We need space … we need something. They can’t just kick us out on April 1.”
In a Facebook post reflecting on the end of the season, Room at the Inn called closing "a bittersweet time." The end of the season of work also means "so many of our guests are returning to the streets," the post said.
The city has granted a permit to the Voluntary Action Center to build a large homeless shelter on Business Loop 70, known as the Opportunity Campus. The shelter will operate in collaboration with other local organizations that provide aid for Columbia’s unhoused population, including Room at the Inn, which will move from its VFW location to the Opportunity Campus upon its completion.
City council approved a conditional use permit in February, but it is unknown when the center will be completed.
Graham also said that the shelter hopes to potentially open earlier in the fall.
“We look forward to expanding what we do next year. And it will be, in large part, due to the fact that we have this dedicated space that we can work with every year” Graham said.