After a year of pandemic modifications, Room at the Inn will return to its rotation of local churches to host its overnight homeless shelter through the winter.
The organization will open for the season Dec. 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia, said spokesperson Debby Graham.
The shelter, which houses homeless adults overnight from December to about March each year, has never had a permanent location.
"Everybody would like if we could just stay in one place, but it's not going to work out that way this year — so we will proceed as we have done in the past," she said.
The group had searched for a permanent facility, but it couldn't find a location that fit within their budget that would be available for the whole winter, Graham said.
Last year, they operated out of Unitarian Universalist for the entire winter and used Eastwood Motel for guests in need of quarantine housing.
The shelter's preliminary schedule for 2021-2022 is as follows:
- Dec. 12 to 18: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepard Boulevard.
- Dec. 19 to Jan. 1: Fairview United Methodist, 3200 Chapel Hill Road
- Jan. 2 to 29: Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway
- Jan. 30 to Feb. 12: Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St.
- Feb. 13 to 19: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St.
- Feb. 20 to 27: Unitarian Universalist Church
Because of a lack of warming centers over holidays, the shelter will run all day on Christmas and New Years Day, she said.
Graham is looking to extend the schedule through at least the first week of March. That might mean looking for a space to rent.
"If we could find a place to do a very short-term rental or lease arrangement, I think that would be everybody's preference," Graham said. "Because it takes a lot of time and effort to pack up the shelter — everything that we use — and move it from point A to point B."
Graham added that staying in one location would help with retaining staff and volunteers. The shelter sees a lot of turnover because the work is part-time and seasonal, she said.
Room at the Inn grew out of a partnership between Missouri United Methodist Church and Cavalry Episcopal Church during a snowstorm in the winter of 2008.
Jim Bryan, former pastor of United Methodist, pitched the idea to set up a shelter of 50 beds in the church gym after he and local pastors saw how homeless people were impacted by the extreme cold. Cavalry Episcopal Church took over the overnight shelter after a few days, creating the system of collaboration between churches.
The Columbia Interfaith Resource Center took over Room at the Inn from Missouri United Methodist Church after a few years. The different churches that host Room at the Inn through the rotation each have a hand in managing the organization, which is mainly staffed by volunteers.
Graham has spoken at City Council meetings in support of using federal ARPA COVID-19 relief funds for a proposed opportunity campus that would be a more permanent fixture addressing homelessness. The center would put different services for homeless residents under one roof with 24-hour and year-round services.