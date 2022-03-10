Room at the Inn will remain open through at least April 2, it announced in a Facebook post Thursday.
The overnight winter shelter was set to close for the season Saturday, but will instead move to the Central Missouri Events Center.
Volunteer Board President Debby Graham said Room at the Inn may remain open past April 2 based on demand.
"We're going to kind of wait and see how it's embraced by the community," Graham said.
Steve Hollis, Columbia Human Services manager, said he reached out to Room at the Inn on Wednesday to gauge the group's interest in an extension at the request of City Manager De'Carlon Seewood.
Graham said she imagines recent attention on homelessness in the community and the weekend's expected winter weather helped spur the extension, but Hollis said he could not speak to Seewood's motivations.
Homelessness has been a contentious issue at recent City Council meetings, especially on the subject of the overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station.
Before the extension, local activists spoke at council meetings about taking over a city-owned building to house the homeless after Room at the Inn closes for the season.
Graham said she did not originally expect that Room at the Inn would be able to extend its season. She worried that, once it closed, people would have nowhere to go during low temperatures other than the smaller overnight warming center at Wabash.
"If we're not providing shelter for the 40 to 50 folks that we can provide shelter for, that would have been a real issue to try to get everyone into Wabash," Graham said.
Graham and Hollis said they both hope Room at the Inn can operate out of a more long-term facility in the future rather than continuing to rotate among churches as it does now.