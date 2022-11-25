Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia's homeless community starting Monday.
Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Room at the Inn, founded in 2008, is a community organization founded by the Missouri United Methodist Church and the Calvary Episcopal Church., according to the organization's website. Turning Point is a ministry affiliated with the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church that provides services for Columbia's homeless community, according to its website.
Room at the Inn's shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday. It will also be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays, according to the release.
The shelter will operate in the former Veterans of Foreign War of the U.S. (VFW) Post 280, located at 1509 Ashley St. The city government bought the former VFW building in October to give Room at the Inn a more stable base for its shelter. In previous years, the shelter moved from church to church, according to previous Missourian reporting.
When temperatures are forecasted to be at or below 25 F, Turning Point will provide a warming center between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to the release. The center will be located at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, 702 Wilkes Blvd.
In addition, Turning Point plans to provide drop-in center services between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sundays except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, according to the news release. These services include bathing and laundry, among others, according to the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church website.
The Turning Point warming center is meant to replace the warming center that was previously offered at the Wabash bus station, a decision approved by the Columbia City Council in October. Turning Point planned to have at least two staffers ready whenever the warming center is open, according to council documents.
Transportation
Because of Room at the Inn's new location for its shelter, the city has rerouted its orange bus line to travel past the Ashley Street building on weekdays and Saturdays, according to the release. The new bus route is set to take effect on Monday.
Shuttles from Loaves and Fish soup kitchen are scheduled to travel to Room at the Inn's shelter on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Other centers
According to the release, other warming centers in Columbia include:
- Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
- Daniel Boone City Building, 701 East Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.