Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia's homeless community starting Monday.

Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

