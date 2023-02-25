The spicy aroma of chili and the sound of live country music filled the Holiday Inn Executive Center on Saturday in a communitywide effort to raise money for Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.

Dozens of sponsors set up themed booths at the 17th Annual MFA Oil Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff and hosted family-friendly games and raffles.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you