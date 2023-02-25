The spicy aroma of chili and the sound of live country music filled the Holiday Inn Executive Center on Saturday in a communitywide effort to raise money for Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.
Dozens of sponsors set up themed booths at the 17th Annual MFA Oil Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff and hosted family-friendly games and raffles.
“Community members just want to do something to support Columbia kids and youth, and this seems to work,” said Abigail Anderson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia. “Everybody gets so excited about chili.”
Upward of 1,500 community members attended the event this year, said Kerrie Bloss, community development director at Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia.
Attendees sampled a wide range of chili recipes, from jerk chicken to smoky bacon chipotle, and cast their votes for who should take home first prize. Competition ensued for other prizes as well, including best booth and best costumes.
Mike Wagner, an assistant vice president at First Midwest Bank, sported a rainbow Led Zeppelin T-shirt and a cowboy hat at the bank’s “old time rock and roll” themed booth. The booth was raffling off an electric guitar and hosting a game of “name that tune.”
“It’s going to raise money for a great cause,” Wagner said. “Boys and Girls Clubs is an amazing organization, and hopefully we raise lots of money so we can help them continue doing what they do.”
The fundraising goal this year was $100,000, Anderson said. The money raised will go to Boys and Girls Clubs programs that foster positive youth development, like summer programs and tutoring.
Luke Baker, a territory manager at Fabick Cat in Columbia, said he saw the importance of fundraisers like this.
“I grew up pretty underprivileged for the most part, so Boys and Girls Clubs and other organizations like that really do make a big impact on kids,” Baker said.