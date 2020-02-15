On Saturday, the smell of chili filled the Holiday Inn Executive Center as hundreds of amateur food critics tasted chili from businesses around the Columbia community.
The 15th annual Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff brought people of all ages to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia with live music, games and, of course, samples of Columbia’s best chili recipes.
While everyone was vying to take home the gold for the best chili recipe, this was more than a cook-off. Thirty-seven local businesses decorated booths and had games available, trying to also take home the best booth award.
Cult classic movies were a common theme amongst this year’s booths with “Ghostbusters,” “Star Wars” and “Back to the Future” drawing large crowds.
For Jason Bias, this was his first time at the cook-off, and he said it was an amazing experience.
Bias was at the “Back to the Future” booth, run by Fortified Roofing and Siding, and he was dressed in a zany white wig as Dr. Emmett Brown from the 80s film.
“It’s a great community activity, and everybody’s having a lot of fun, good family fun,” he said. “I think we’re a pretty big hit.”
The cook-off is a family-oriented event that calls on the Columbia community to support an organization that provides vital services to the city’s children.
Valorie Livingston, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, said the fundraising goal for this cook-off was $115,000, which would all go toward continuing and growing the academic, social and physical health programs it offers.
The cook-off is lighthearted and upbeat, but Livingston said attendees often don’t know how much of an impact they are making.
“We’re driven by how involved we can get the community,” she said. “Of course this is a fun way to get involved. A food party is a great way to come, but they don’t even realize the impact that those dollars are going to make in a kid’s life.”