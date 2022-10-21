Roots N Blues Festival announced its 2023 festival dates, following its recent weekend of historic attendance.
The 16th annual blues festival will take place Sept. 29, 2023 to Oct. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the festival.
The most recent Roots N Blues Festival, held in Columbia at Stephens Lake Park, was Oct. 7 to 9.
Attendance almost doubled from the year before, according to the news release. Oct. 8 — a Saturday and the second day of the festival — had over 10,000 attendees, making it the largest attendance day in Roots N Blues history. Oct. 7 and 9 saw about 8,000 guests each day.
This year's headliners were Wilco, Jon Batiste and Bleachers. There were also performances from Chaka Khan, Tanya Tucker, Hippo Campus and Old Crow Medicine Show. Next year's artists have not been announced yet.
