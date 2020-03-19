Missouri native singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow is scheduled to return to her roots as a headliner for the 2020 Roots N Blues Festival held in October at Stephens Lake Park.

Crow's return was made public Thursday via Facebook and Twitter. The announcement followed the cancellation of an event to reveal the lineup. The reveal was originally scheduled for Thursday at The Blue Note, but it was canceled via Twitter on March 13, "In light of recent events."

The lineup reveal and other local events in the near future have been canceled in response to COVID-19, but the Roots N Blues Festival is still on for October.

As for how plans for the festival are being impacted, Jamie Varvaro, one of the festival's three new owners, said they are holding off on releasing those details because the festival is still nearly seven months away.

Varvaro said that in the meantime they are continuing to encourage patrons to support musicians by purchasing their music and buying tickets to future concerts like the Roots N Blues Festival. 

Festival tickets were originally scheduled to go up to premium prices. Instead, they are being held at the lower advanced rates. 

"Thank you for being patient with us as we navigate the constant changing of events," Roots N Blues tweeted. "Everyday is a winding road and we're glad you're on this journey with us."

Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award winning artist, born in Kennett. She will be recognized as the Missouri Roots Songbook honoree at the 2020 Festival.

The Roots Songbook is an "annual tradition to encourage the young people of Missouri to take pride in its incredibly rich music heritage," according to a tweet from Roots N Blues. 

Roots N Blues announced in a December news release that every slot in the 2020 festival will be filled by a female artist.

Tracy Lane, a co-owner of the event, said in an email that she and her fellow owners are advocating for all women in the music industry but not boycotting men.

Lane noted that both headliners announced in December — Brandi Carlile and Mavis Staples — are female artists, but both also have men in their bands.

Roots N Blues is postponing the reveal of the full lineup. A date for the release has not been announced yet.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020, studying investigative journalism and sociology. Reach me at jessica.blake@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.