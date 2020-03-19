Missouri native singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow is scheduled to return to her roots as a headliner for the 2020 Roots N Blues Festival held in October at Stephens Lake Park.
We're thrilled to announce that Missouri's own @SherylCrow is returning to her roots in Columbia, MO for the first time in 27 years! This nine-time GRAMMY AWARD winning artist will be recognized as the Missouri Roots Songbook honoree at the 2020 Festival. pic.twitter.com/6bQWEY1lV1— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) March 19, 2020
Crow's return was made public Thursday via Facebook and Twitter. The announcement followed the cancellation of an event to reveal the lineup. The reveal was originally scheduled for Thursday at The Blue Note, but it was canceled via Twitter on March 13, "In light of recent events."
We live and work in this community alongside so many of you, and we know you are as eager to learn about our lineup as we are to share it with you. In light of recent events, we have decided to cancel the gathering of our local fans for the announcement on March 19.— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) March 13, 2020
The lineup reveal and other local events in the near future have been canceled in response to COVID-19, but the Roots N Blues Festival is still on for October.
As for how plans for the festival are being impacted, Jamie Varvaro, one of the festival's three new owners, said they are holding off on releasing those details because the festival is still nearly seven months away.
Varvaro said that in the meantime they are continuing to encourage patrons to support musicians by purchasing their music and buying tickets to future concerts like the Roots N Blues Festival.
Festival tickets were originally scheduled to go up to premium prices. Instead, they are being held at the lower advanced rates.
"Thank you for being patient with us as we navigate the constant changing of events," Roots N Blues tweeted. "Everyday is a winding road and we're glad you're on this journey with us."
Stay tuned for a headliner announcement on Thursday, friends. pic.twitter.com/22tB2JXgec— Roots N Blues Festival (@RootsNBluesFest) March 17, 2020
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award winning artist, born in Kennett. She will be recognized as the Missouri Roots Songbook honoree at the 2020 Festival.
The Roots Songbook is an "annual tradition to encourage the young people of Missouri to take pride in its incredibly rich music heritage," according to a tweet from Roots N Blues.
Roots N Blues announced in a December news release that every slot in the 2020 festival will be filled by a female artist.
Tracy Lane, a co-owner of the event, said in an email that she and her fellow owners are advocating for all women in the music industry but not boycotting men.
Lane noted that both headliners announced in December — Brandi Carlile and Mavis Staples — are female artists, but both also have men in their bands.
Roots N Blues is postponing the reveal of the full lineup. A date for the release has not been announced yet.