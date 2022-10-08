Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival.

“Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at sara.george@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you