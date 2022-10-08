Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival.
“Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
Croswhite traveled to Columbia from his home in Beaver Island, Michigan, which is only accessible by plane or ferry, he said. It was his first time seeing Larkin Poe perform live, but he’s been listening to the roots rock duo for years.
The second day of the festival started Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Of the lineup, many attendees expressed their excitement to see Chaka Khan and Jon Batiste.
The Roots N Blues Festival has been an annual event in Columbia for over a decade. The three-day event continues Sunday with performances from artists such as Houndmouth and Bleachers. Performances started at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the gates opening at noon. Gates open at noon Sunday as well, with the first performance at 1:15 p.m.
Others drove hours to get to the festival, too. Valerie Busse of Marshalltown, Iowa, has been attending the festival for the past five years that it’s been held. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, coming back to town again in 2021.
“The people here are lovely,” Busse said. “It’s peaceful. The music is exceptional.”
On Friday night, Will Araiza met someone who had seen Roots N Blues performer Wilco around 150 times.
“That just goes to show that when you bring in a bunch of different groups, people are gonna follow those groups and then they’re gonna end up here,” Araiza said.
He’s lived in Columbia for most of his life but attended the festival for the first time this year, where he worked as a stagehand. While plenty came in from out of town, lots of locals showed up, too.
“Sometimes it takes things like this to remind you how small (Columbia) really is,” Araiza said. “I’m able to just have good conversations with people that I haven’t seen in a while.”
Attendees were able to receive rides to and from the festival by shuttle. The yellow school buses stop in front of several parking garages downtown, starting one hour before the gates open.
Busse waited longer than expected for a shuttle on Friday, she said. Roots N Blues apologized for the delay on Facebook, saying that since the buses are rented through First Student, the shuttle service was delayed by classes ending shortly before the start of the festival.
According to its Facebook page, Roots N Blues has received confirmation that shuttles will run on time for the remainder of the weekend.
Many local staples can be found at the blues festival, including businesses such as Peace Nook and Fretboard Coffee.
Attendees must purchase items through prepaid wristbands at the cashless event. Wristbands can be activated at festival kiosks or online at the festival’s website.
Mary Sandbothe, the education director at the Columbia Art League, helped set up interactive art exhibits for attendees to participate in, including button-making and “large scale embroidery” featuring fall leaves.
“It’s kind of different thing for us to do. We often do community projects like this,” Sandbothe said. “With live music in the background, you know, seeing people that you know and new people, it’s kind of always nice.”