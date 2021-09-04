Low-income Columbia residents can register in a random drawing for free weekend passes to the Roots N Blues Festival, beginning Tuesday.

Tickets are limited to four per household. The drawing is for families with “household income of less than 185% of the poverty level," according to a Columbia Parks and Recreation news release Friday. 

Registrations can be completed online via the Roots N Blues Festival Free Ticket Entry Form, via telephone at 573-874-7460, or at the Parks and Recreation office at 1 S. Seventh St during regular business hours. Entries will be accepted Tuesday through Sept. 16, and recipients will be informed Sept. 21. Winners can pick up their tickets Sept. 21-24.

Eventgoers are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 10 or test negative for COVID within 72 hours of entry to festival grounds.

Roots N Blues takes place Sept. 24-26 in Stephens Lake Park.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Youth reporter, fall 2021. Studying international journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you