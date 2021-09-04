Low-income Columbia residents can register in a random drawing for free weekend passes to the Roots N Blues Festival, beginning Tuesday.
Tickets are limited to four per household. The drawing is for families with “household income of less than 185% of the poverty level," according to a Columbia Parks and Recreation news release Friday.
Registrations can be completed online via the Roots N Blues Festival Free Ticket Entry Form, via telephone at 573-874-7460, or at the Parks and Recreation office at 1 S. Seventh St during regular business hours. Entries will be accepted Tuesday through Sept. 16, and recipients will be informed Sept. 21. Winners can pick up their tickets Sept. 21-24.
Eventgoers are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 10 or test negative for COVID within 72 hours of entry to festival grounds.
Roots N Blues takes place Sept. 24-26 in Stephens Lake Park.