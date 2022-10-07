The Roots N Blues Festival returns to Stephens Lake Park in Columbia for a three-day weekend, which kicks off Friday.

This year’s lineup features 24 artists with genres including roots, blues, country, bluegrass, soul and folk. Headliners include Wilco, Chaka Khan, Tank and the Bangas, Larkin Poe and Jon Batiste.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you