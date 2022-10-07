The Roots N Blues Festival returns to Stephens Lake Park in Columbia for a three-day weekend, which kicks off Friday.
This year’s lineup features 24 artists with genres including roots, blues, country, bluegrass, soul and folk. Headliners include Wilco, Chaka Khan, Tank and the Bangas, Larkin Poe and Jon Batiste.
Batiste was nominated for 11 awards at the 2022 Grammys and won five, including Album of the Year and Best American Roots Song.
Performances will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. Gates will open one hour before performances start.
The festival draws thousands to Columbia each year. Although it was canceled in 2020, around 7,000 people attended last year amid pandemic restrictions.
In addition to live music, craft vendors such as Hitt Records, Peace Nook and Buy Lokal Vintage will be on site. Food and beverage venues include SugarFire Smokehouse and Kokomo Joe’s Tacos.
The Betsy Farris Memorial Run will also take place on Saturday, where participants can run a 5K, 10K or half-marathon. The run honors the legacy of Betsy Farris, director of the Roots N Blues Festival from 2009 to 2016.
Here are some logistics to know before you attend:
Wristbands
Festival wristbands will serve as both entry tickets and digital wallets. Attendees can connect their wristband to a debit or credit card, and there will be locations on site where cash can be loaded onto the wristband.
Wristbands were mailed to attendees before the event. Anyone who has not received their wristband can call the festival box office or stop by in person at 2300 E. Walnut St.
Children under 14 can enter free if accompanied by an adult with a wristband.
Parking and transportation
Festival-goers can park in any of downtown Columbia’s parking garages and use the shuttle system to get to Stephens Lake Park. Shuttle services begin one hour before gates open each day. Parking is free after 6 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.
A map of Columbia’s bike routes provides options for those who wish to cycle to the festival.
Stephens Lake Park is just a mile from downtown, equating to about a 15-minute walk.
Accessibility
To ensure accessibility, cart services will be provided from the Riechmann Pavilion parking lot to six key locations on festival grounds. All routes have been kept relatively flat, and the First Aid Tent provides charging for electric chairs. More information concerning accessibility can be found here.