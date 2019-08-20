Low-income families can now apply for free vouchers to Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival.

Applications close at 5 p.m. Sept. 6, and the festival takes place Sept. 27-29 at Stephens Lake Park.

In order to be eligible, an applicant must be a resident of Columbia and have an income that is less than 185% of the federal poverty level.

Applications are available at the Columbia Parks and Recreation administrative office, 1 S. Seventh St., or online on the City of Columbia website. 

After applicants are certified as eligible, their names will be placed in a drawing that takes place Sept. 10.

Households are limited to one application. Winners will get a maximum of four vouchers per household that will be exchanged for wristbands at the festival box office. 

Since the festival is cashless, the wristbands act as a digital currency. A detailed overview concerning cashless payments can be found on the website.

Adults must obtain a wristband, but they are not mandatory for children under 14. 

The distribution of these vouchers is made possible by a collaboration between Thumper Entertainment and Columbia Parks and Recreation. 

