Rose Music Hall invited families to boogie down at Kids Disco event

Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kids Disco, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia.

Rose Music Hall relaunched their popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday. 

