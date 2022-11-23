The Rotary Club of Columbia started frying 360 turkeys Wednesday to be sold Thursday for Thanksgiving and also given away to charities.
The club bought all its turkeys from the event co-sponsor, Cargill Cares program, a food pantry in California, Missouri.
Of the turkeys to be fried this year, 130 were set aside for various charity organizations, including the Columbia Fire Department, Ronald McDonald House, St. Francis House and the Flourish Initiative, a youth-oriented nonprofit founded by Veterans United Home Loans.
Online orders took care of the remaining turkeys, priced at $50 each.
This is the fourth year of the Rotary Club’s turkey fry. This year, the club bought five aluminum barrels to fry the turkeys.
“As time goes on, we can see the community has accepted this, and we’re really doing a good service, so we’ve decided to invest in these bigger pots, these aluminum ones,” head chef Marty Walker said.
Volunteers gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Wednesday afternoon to dress the turkeys, set up the frying shack and make boxes out of cardboards.
Teams of around 10 volunteers were pulling out the gizzards and necks from turkey after turkey, while another 10-person crew prepared boxes for packing the fried turkey the next day.
Later Wednesday afternoon, 25 turkeys would be fried and delivered to the Voluntary Action Center, according to the club’s Communications Committee chair Sheena Rice.
Another team of volunteers is scheduled to fry the rest of the turkeys starting at 4 a.m. Thursday. The first pickup time slot is scheduled for 6:45 a.m.
A total of 30 volunteers spread over two days would oversee the entire event, with some coming from the Interact Club, an affiliate of the Rotary Club, at Hickman High School.
Walter P. Lantzy III was one of the volunteers taping cardboard to make the boxes. He said this was his first time participating in the turkey fry after getting out of the Army recently.
“I returned from the Army and I want to give back to the community,” he said, “This is the best way to do it, and a great group of people, too.”
Proceeds of the turkey fry are given as grants to different charity organizations, including Granny’s House and Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center among others.
The club will also use some of the revenue to fund the next turkey fry. Walker said he hoped to replace all the old frying barrels with new aluminum ones next year.
“We’re a nonprofit, so everything is either to grow and expand the turkey fry so that we can do this, but the rest of it is all going back to our philanthropic and charitable giving,” Rice said.