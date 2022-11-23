The Rotary Club of Columbia started frying 360 turkeys Wednesday to be sold Thursday for Thanksgiving and also given away to charities.

The club bought all its turkeys from the event co-sponsor, Cargill Cares program, a food pantry in California, Missouri.

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

