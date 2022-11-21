The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry.

With the event in its fourth year, the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

