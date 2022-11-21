The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry.
In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for local charities, according to a news release from the club. All profits from the turkey fry will go towards supporting the Rotary Club's charity projects.
For $50, customers can reserve a time slot and pick up a fully cooked fried turkey. They can also check a box while ordering to designate the purchased turkey to go to a specific charity organization.
Turkeys can be picked up between 6:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
To reserve a fried turkey for Thanksgiving dinner or give one to a local Columbia charity, visit the Rotary Club Turkey Fry Event Page.
The Columbia Rotary Club, founded in 1922, is the local chapter of Rotary, a global network that provides humanitarian service to the Columbia community.
Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
