The start of summer road construction around the MU campus includes 10 parking and infrastructure projects that will lead to some closures and bus route changes.
One notable project is the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hospital Drive and Tiger Avenue, which will replace the current four-way stop.
The Hospital Drive and Tiger Avenue intersection has historically had issues with traffic congestion, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Construction at the intersection began May 15, along with three other projects around Stadium Boulevard. Tiger Avenue will be closed until late July, which will require drivers to follow detour signs around the area.
Basi said that the project completion date is approximate and subject to change based on factors like weather.
With the new University Children's hospital set to open in 2024, minimizing traffic congestion is a priority for MU, Basi said, which led the university to adding a roundabout.
"(Roundabouts) can handle many more vehicles in a shorter amount of time than a four-way stop can," Basi said.
Go COMO bus service on the black route will detour to avoid the road closure. The black route will be unable to use the stop at Tiger Avenue and Rollins Street, so the service encourages riders to use the stop at Tiger Avenue and Conley Avenue instead.
The DoubleMap app and GoCOMOTransit.com will provide updates on the detour routes. Riders can also sign up for text alerts about route changes at Alerts.CoMo.gov.