The beginning of construction of the roundabouts planned for Nifong Boulevard at Sinclair and Old Mill Creek roads will be delayed until April 27 and May 4, respectively.
Construction of both roundabouts had previously been scheduled to begin Monday, according to previous Missourian reporting.
During construction, Sinclair Road will be closed on the south side of the Nifong intersection, with access being maintained through Southampton Drive. Country Woods Road will close at the Nifong Boulevard/Vawter School Road intersection, remaining accessible through Woods Edge Road, according to a news release.
Emery Sapp & Sons, the contractor on the projects, hopes to have both roundabouts open for partial use by late summer and complete by early fall, the release says.
The roundabouts will be single-lane, with the potential to be expanded into partial dual-lane roundabouts. The project's budget is $2.45 million, according to the city's website.
The purpose of the roundabouts is to "improve safety, reduce queue lengths and decrease travel times by the removal of four-way stops and the installation of more efficient and sustainable intersections," the city's website says.
During the construction, contractors will use heightened safety measures, "including limiting the size of labor crews, keeping equipment clean and social distancing, among other steps," the release says.