Construction on two roundabouts on Nifong Boulevard is scheduled to begin April 13.
The roundabouts will be at the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street, and at the intersection of Nifong Boulevard/Vawter School Road and Old Mill Creek Road/Country Woods Road.
Both intersections are currently four-way stops. The new roundabouts will be single-lane, but they can be expanded to partial dual-lane roundabouts in the future.
They will be operational by late summer, according to a news release from the city's Public Works Department.
Emery Sapp & Sons, contractor for the city of Columbia, will be responsible for the construction. According to the same release, the contractor has educated workers about safety measures, including "limiting the size of labor crews, keeping equipment clean, social distancing, wearing gloves and not sharing lunch or water sources."
Access to Sinclair Street and Country Woods Road to and from Nifong Boulevard will be closed during parts of construction.
Nifong Boulevard and Vawter School Road will remain open in both directions throughout the project with some lane restrictions and possible minor delays, according to the release.