Just 10 years ago, 21 roundabouts were scattered across Columbia. Today, there are 48, and the number keeps growing.
Last month, construction of the first roundabout on the MU core campus got underway at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive, diverting traffic until July 28.
The city is also designing a new roundabout for the intersection of West Route K and West Old Plank Road, with construction scheduled to begin in spring 2025.
The Washington Post has chronicled this roundabout revolution across the country, with Missouri ranking No. 13 in number of roundabouts with a total of 276.
The Washington Post only included “true modern roundabouts,” which have yield signs and larger entry angles than rotaries and traffic-calming circles. Using a broader definition, the Missouri Department of Transportation tallies 356 roundabouts statewide as of 2022.
Either way, Columbia alone accounts for more than 13% of the state’s total count, despite having just 2% of Missouri’s population.
The world goes ‘round
It’s been more than 25 years since the first roundabout was introduced in Columbia in 1996. That roundabout, at Creasy Springs Road and Business Loop 70, was also the first one MoDOT ever built in the state.
Since then, the European-inspired road junction has truly cemented its place in the city’s transportation infrastructure. But why?
The answer, it turns out, is complicated. That is to say, in a roundabout way, roundabouts come with both benefits and frustrations.
First of all, they’ve proved to be safer than traffic signals, according to a number of studies. They reduce the number of severe head-on collisions, left-turn collisions and T-bone collisions.
While they don’t eliminate accidents entirely, they minimize the number of crashes with the potential to be fatal, according to the city of Columbia website.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has reported that roundabouts cut the number of crashes by 38%, the number of crashes causing injury by 76% and the number of fatal crashes by 90% compared to intersections with traffic signals or stop signs.
Roundabouts also help the flow of traffic, said Allison Anderson, the city’s engineering supervisor. They are also safer for pedestrians who can manage a crossing in segments rather than all at once.
“The pedestrian can cross one leg of traffic moving one direction each time,” she said. “They only have to pay attention to that leg instead of what all four legs are doing.”
Plus, there’s no threat of a driver blowing a red light at high speed, and there’s less risk of a vehicle turning right when a pedestrian is crossing since the roundabout forces drivers to slow down.
Roundabouts also cut stop-and-go time for drivers. At a four-way stop, only one or two vehicles can go through the intersection at a time, which can cause traffic to back up, especially during peak hours.
“With a roundabout, you get traffic circulation where you slow down and go through, but you have more than one vehicle in the intersection at a time and they’re all going the same direction,” Anderson said. “So you can get a lot more traffic through, even at a slower pace.”
Additionally, they cost about the same to install as traffic signals, maintenance is easier and there’s no electric cost, she said. They’re “blackout-proof,” said city public information specialist John Ogan.
Driver distrust
Despite their benefits, many American drivers distrust roundabouts and can even find them alarming.
“I think the biggest comment from people not liking them is because they say people don’t know how to drive them,” Anderson said.
Columbia sees a new crop of young drivers each year who may never have encountered a roundabout, along with older drivers, both “a little bit more hesitant” about merging into it, she said.
Familiarity, however, may breed contentment. An IIHS study that surveyed three communities where roundabouts replaced stop signs found that public support rose from 31% before construction to 63% shortly after construction.
In Columbia, one unpopular roundabout controls the intersection of Fairview and Rollins roads. It might be considered a traffic-calming circle, but Anderson and city engineers call it a “mini roundabout” — and it’s the size that bothers drivers.
“I think just because it’s so small, people don’t really like using that one,” Anderson said.
She said drivers prefer larger roundabouts, ideally around 110-120 feet in diameter, because the entry points are farther apart, giving drivers a better chance to read traffic as they approach and merge.
Where to put them?
City engineers look at the existing traffic control — a four-way stop or a signal — the amount of traffic, projected traffic and terrain to decide.
“If you have an intersection with weird angles, it works much better than a signal at those points,” Anderson said.
In the case of the future Route K and Old Plank Road roundabout, angles pushed it over the edge. The two roads intersect at a skewed angle on a hill, rendering it difficult for drivers on Old Plank Road to look both ways, anticipate oncoming traffic and pull onto Route K.
The slowing effect of roundabouts makes it “easier and a lot safer to pull into the intersection,” Anderson said.
Who maintains them?
Roads in Columbia are maintained by the government entity that owns it, whether it’s MoDOT, Boone County, MU, the city or private ownership.
Of the 48 roundabouts in Columbia, 37 are maintained by the city, 10 by MoDOT and one by the county.
Each is designed separately, with room for collaboration. The city’s engineering division meets with MoDOT monthly to discuss upcoming projects, so if a new roundabout on a MoDOT road is in the works, preliminary plans are shared with city engineers for review and comment, Anderson said.
The Route K and Old Plank Road roundabout is a joint project. Route K is owned by MoDOT, and Old Plank Road is owned by the city, so funding was split 50/50, although the city is building it, Ogan said.
When the city undertakes a roundabout, engineers survey the intersection to develop a preliminary layout. The city then invites the public to review the proposed design.
That is followed by a public hearing during a Columbia City Council meeting before the council votes to move forward or not. After passage, the city begins to acquire easements from property owners if land is needed.
All of this usually takes a year. Then it takes another year to finalize the design and navigate the federal process of acquiring the easements.
After a few months for local contractors to bid on the work and three to four months to construct, the roundabout is complete and ready for drivers to negotiate.