Beginning next Monday, a section of Route H on the northeast side of the Columbia Regional Airport is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for approximately 30 days, weather permitting.
Access to Airport Drive and the Columbia Regional Airport from Highway 63 will remain open throughout construction. Utility relocation work is taking place this week, weather permitting. Minor delays may occur.
The closure of Route H, east of Airport Drive, is required to complete the connection of the relocated Route H. This relocation will allow the extension of the primary airport runway 900 feet to the north and was identified and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Rangeline Road and most of the newly relocated Route H will remain open during the closure to provide alternate routes to the north and south. Motorists and others are urged to exercise caution in the work zone and to use alternate routes.