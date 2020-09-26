Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route WW in order to replace a culvert pipe between Olivet Road and Rolling Hills Road.
The work will close Route WW until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. Work is weather permitting and could be delayed, the release said.
For more information about this project, call 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, temporary lane closures will occur on the westbound lane of Ashland Road between College Avenue and East Campus Drive, followed by the eastbound lane, according to a city news release.
The work associated with the closure is scheduled to be completed by noon, weather permitting.
The closures are needed while ELI Directional Drilling, contractor for Bluebird Network, locates an existing utility in Ashland Road. Two way traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers, the release said.