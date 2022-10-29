Roy Blunt gives a lecture

Roy Blunt gives a lecture on Saturday at the State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia. Blunt reflected on his political career. He announced last year he would not run for reelection.

 Courtesy of Notley Hawkins

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., reflected on his political career and discussed his love for Missouri during a lecture on Saturday afternoon.  Blunt spoke in Columbia at the annual My Missouri Lecture, hosted by the State Historical Society of Missouri. 

The My Missouri Lecture aims to showcase Missourians who are unique, said Gary Kremer, executive director of the historical society. 

