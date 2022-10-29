U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., reflected on his political career and discussed his love for Missouri during a lecture on Saturday afternoon. Blunt spoke in Columbia at the annual My Missouri Lecture, hosted by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
The My Missouri Lecture aims to showcase Missourians who are unique, said Gary Kremer, executive director of the historical society.
During the lecture, Blunt touched on Missouri's accomplishments and what makes it distinct as a state. Thoughts shared ranged from positive notes about Missouri agriculture to achievements of influential Missourians.
"Missouri sits in the middle of the biggest piece of contiguous agricultural land in the world," Blunt said. "It is the only piece of agricultural land like it that has its own built-in transportation system."
The transportation system he was referring to are navigable rivers.
Blunt also listed notable Missourians and their accomplishments. He referred to a number of people, such as Edwin Hubble, the American astronomer, and Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter.
Political career
Blunt's political career began in 1973 when he was elected Greene County Clerk in Missouri. Before that, he taught high school history in Marshfield.
After his time as county clerk, Blunt had eyes set on the position of Missouri Secretary of State. However, before running for secretary of state, he ran for Lieutenant Governor in 1980 and lost.
Blunt gained a new philosophy on running that would shape view on politics, he said. He explained he would rather focus on expressing what he plans to do and how he will get a job done, rather than putting emphasis on his political party.
"I campaigned as the person you would hire to do the job who happened to be a Republican," Blunt said. "If you want to be the first person of your party elected to some job in 50 years, you do not start with saying, 'You want to vote for me because I am a Republican.'"
In 1984, Blunt was elected as Missouri's first Republican Secretary of State in over 50 years. Blunt was eventually elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.
During the lecture, Blunt shared not only stories of his career, but details on what's to come. In March 2021, he announced he would not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate. Although Blunt's time within the Senate is coming to an end, he said that doesn't mean the end of his activity. He said he plans to continue working and moving on to the next chapter of his life.
At the end of the lecture, he left the audience with some words on why he's not pursuing another term.
"It would be better to leave this place a little bit early than stay too late," Blunt said. "I loved doing it, I look forward to what happens next."