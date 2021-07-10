Rub some mud in it: Columbia kids enjoy rainy day Splat obstacle course

Weekend storms only added to the slippery fun Saturday at the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run.
This year's Splat Jr. sent kids 4 through 15 through a course set up in the Gans Creek Recreational Area where they had to conquer a set of obstacles, from a swing to a tangle of ropes to a big muddy pit at the end.
“It’s kind of modeled after the Tough Mudder for adults,” said Tammy Miller, marketing specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation. “We thought it would be a neat idea to do something for kids that’s kind of more recreational.”
Although the run was delayed an hour Saturday morning, rain actually improved the course and made it even muddier, Miller said.
Three courses were arranged for different age groups with staggered starts:
- Kids 4 to 5 years old had a 1K course with 12 obstacles.
- Kids 6 to 8 had a 2K course with 16 obstacles.
- Kids 8 to 15 had a 3K course with 20 obstacles.
Miller said the waves help prevent children from getting hurt. Each wave had a capacity of 92 runners this year, after the number was limited for pandemic precautions.
Miller said organizers hope to return the capacity to its normal 140-to-150 runners next year.
Two white lines on the boundaries of the course allowed parents to run along the edge and keep up with their kids. Parents were not allowed to enter the course unless a child needed help.
Splat Jr. was first held nine years ago, Miller said. This was its eighth year, after the run was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Kids who had done the course before said they were excited for the tradition to return this year.
“I was really disappointed,” said Wyatt Shanks, 9, about last year's cancellation. “I was really looking forward to it.”
He said he did extra rolls in the mud so he could surprise his mom with a hug.
Like Wyatt, ever runner seemed enthusiastic about getting muddy.
When Park Services Manager Gabe Huffington, the event announcer, asked the third wave of kids if they were afraid of the mud, they all yelled together:
“Nooooooooooo!”