First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin doesn’t plan to seek reelection to a third term in April.
Ruffin, who was first elected in 2015, said he wants to focus on other projects, but he wouldn’t elaborate on what those might be.
”I want to continue to do good work in the community but also spend more time with family and get back to a manageable schedule,” he said.
Ruffin, who is pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs board of directors, said serving on the council has given him a greater appreciation of the First Ward.
“The First Ward is, as I refer to it, the heartbeat of the city,” he said. “Much of our rich history is in the First Ward, and the opportunity to share those messages with the rest of the city has been extremely important.”
Ruffin said he’s grateful for his time on the council.
“Serving on the council has given me an opportunity to touch and influence some very important projects that are beneficial to the youth,” he said.
Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer, whose position will also be on the April ballot, could not be reached for comment about whether he plans to run for a second term.
The filing period for those who want to run for either the First or Fifth Ward seats opens Tuesday, City Clerk Sheela Amin said in a Wednesday news release.
In addition to being a registered voter and a resident of the ward they want to represent, those who intend to run must collect at least 50 signatures from people living in their ward. Potential candidates can pick up nominating petitions at the clerk’s office at the Daniel Boone City Building. Amin will begin accepting petitions at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 14.