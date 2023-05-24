No sirens, no power, no cellphone service — how are you supposed to know a tornado is heading your way?
With spring an active time for severe weather, residents of rural Missouri face a long list of infrastructure issues that make it difficult for warnings to reach them.
An outdoor warning siren can cost $30,000, not including maintenance. Rural counties may lack the funds to install a sufficient number of sirens, and their low population density makes it more difficult to justify allocating sirens to those areas.
Disaster in the dark
In the early morning hours of April 5, an EF2 tornado hit Bollinger County. The tornado passed through Grassy, an unincorporated community, and through Glen Allen, a small village.
Five fatalities were reported, with several more injured.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, faith-based groups, representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and various emergency response teams descended upon the communities affected.
"It was overwhelming, the amount of support little Bollinger County received," said Kevin Cooper, emergency management director for the county.
As days passed, it became clear that some county residents were upset with disaster preparedness. Some voiced their frustrations at public meetings.
Cooper for years had been trying to bring more resources to Bollinger County, located in a shifting Tornado Alley.
He believes the county should have eight or nine outdoor sirens. Currently there are only two: both in Marble Hill, the county seat, with none in the rural communities most affected by the April tornado.
That dilemma for rural areas is repeated across the state.
Boone County preparedness
Boone County's warning system is similar. There are 93 outdoor warning sirens in Boone County, the vast majority of which are in Columbia or just outside city limits.
Boone County's sirens are funded by the portion of the county budget allocated to the Office of Emergency Management.
The county plans on adding more sirens, as well as replacing old ones "in the next few years," said Matthew Brown, training and exercise specialist at the Office of Emergency Management.
A map and list of Boone County sirens can be found on the county outside warning website.
Brown said he sympathizes with the extra difficulties rural residents face because he lives in a part of Boone County not covered by sirens.
"One of the things we encourage people to do is get weather-alert radios," he said. The radios generally cost less than $100.
He also encourages people who live and work in the county to sign up for Boone County Ready alerts, which can be sent through text, call, email or their app.
Brown also recommends using third-party weather and warning apps, as well as to share resources and knowledge with friends and family.
"Build a network of (weather) aware people and learn better to protect yourself," he said. "When you’re not impacted, go out and help others."
Just adding sirens to a community is not enough, as they are not intended to be heard indoors.
According to the State Emergency Management Agency, "sirens are designed to alert only people who are outdoors to get inside, take shelter and seek additional information about the threat."
With a low population density, officials say it is not feasible to have all county residents within earshot of a siren.
In neighboring Cooper County, its Emergency Management Agency announced this week that it is adding two outdoor warning sirens — at Hail Ridge Golf Course and next to the Brady Show Grounds at I-70 and Highway 179.
The sirens, acquired through a federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, are to be installed next week, according to a county news release.
Mid-Missouri threat
Boone County has a relatively low tornado threat, compared to other parts of Missouri and Tornado Alley. There have been no recorded tornadoes in the county since 2001, and no fatalities since 1938.
Among several potential explanations for this is that the Ozark Plateau, which geologically ends just to the west and south of Boone County, may block tornadoes from forming in central Missouri. However, there is insufficient evidence to support this.
There is a radar gap over mid-Missouri, so it is possible that some weak tornadoes in rural areas go undetected, KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith confirmed. Tornadoes do occur in the region.
An EF3 tornado in Jefferson City injured more than 20 people in 2019. An EF3 tornado damaged several homes on the south side of Columbia in 1998.
However, nearby Maries County, where an EF2 tornado injured five people on April 15, only has two sirens, according to a KOMU report.
Bollinger County experience
Various outdoor festivals are held in Bollinger County, as well as outdoor sporting events. The town of Leopold holds a statewide horseshoe competition.
Campgrounds along the Castor River see thousands of tourists every summer in an area where cellphone service is practically nonexistent.
In those areas, outdoor sirens might still save lives in certain areas of the county, Cooper said.
Aside from sirens, Cooper is also considering solutions that are more feasible for a rural area.
"There's miles and miles of miles and miles," he said. "Us rural folks, we have to think outside the box."
Among options are a phone messaging system, which can be linked to NOAA and other agencies to send out alerts. However, his previous effort to add that was not approved.
Some residents had expressed concerns about only adding the messaging system. Not everyone has a phone, and many parts of the county, such as the campgrounds, lack service, he said.
Weather radios are an option suitable for any area.
"Ideally I’d like to get funding to put a weather radio in every home," Cooper said, adding that it is unlikely.
Cooper said he believes that a multipronged approach could have made a difference for the victims of April 5.
“If we had the resources for multiple areas with sirens, messaging, weather radios, then yes, I firmly believe it would have significantly increased the notification and therefore potentially reached those individuals," he said.