Columbia native Ryan Ferguson, whose conviction for murder and eventual release from prison received national attention, will star in the next season of the CBS hit reality show "The Amazing Race."
He and Dusty Harris, both former students at Rock Bridge High School, will join 10 other teams in a race around the world for $1 million in the 33rd season of the televised competition.
On his Instagram account, Harris posted a photo of the two to announce his joint venture with Ferguson. He wrote in the caption: "I am blessed to have spent this time with Ryan, and I can’t wait to share the ride!"
The 37-year old spent nearly 10 years in prison after a wrongful conviction for the 2001 murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. Ferguson's conviction was vacated in 2013.
After his release, with legal representation by "Making a Murderer" attorney Kathleen Zellner, Ferguson won $11 million in a federal lawsuit against the city of Columbia for civil rights violations.
A documentary titled "Dream/Killer" about Ferguson's story and his father Bill Ferguson's fight to free his son was released in 2015 and is streaming on Netflix.
Now living in New York City, information about Ferguson indicates that he advocates for the wrongfully convicted and for justice reform. He worked on the MTV show "Unlocking the Truth" in 2016 and is creating a podcast about life in prison.
Harris, 38, worked as a district sales coordinator for Aflac in Columbia, according to his LinkedIn page, before moving to Colorado in 2020, where he lives with his wife and son, according to his Instagram page.
Their appearance on the show is "the true meaning of making up for lost time. Getting to see the whole world and seeing this thing through. I think that's important to both of us," Harris told People.com.
Season 33 of "The Amazing Race" is set to premiere at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 on CBS.
The reality game show pits teams of two in competition as they race around the world decoding clues, completing challenges and adjusting to the customs of international locations.