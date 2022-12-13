 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sacred Heart celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Sacred Heart celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

It was still dark out when Catholics in Columbia began singing Monday morning to la Virgen de Guadalupe, the name for the Mexican apparition of the Virgin Mary.

It is said the Virgin appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego multiple times in December 1531. The belief is he saw the Virgin on the Hill of Tepeyac, near Mexico City, where a church was built in her honor. Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego in 2002, making him the first indigenous American Catholic saint.

People in traditional Mexican garb sing and dance

People in traditional Mexican garb sing and dance through downtown toward a Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The dancers filed into the church to find every pew packed with people.
Cross bearer Mario Cortes waits outside

LEFT: Cross bearer Mario Cortes waits outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church before leading a procession of dancers and singers inside on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. “I didn’t really know where I was going,” he later said with a smile. RIGHT: A “matachines” dancer wearing a traditional Mexican headpiece waits outside before the Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe mass begins on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Historically, women were not allowed to be part of this dance group, but at Sacred Heart’s event, women made up all but one of the dancers.
Andres Mendez, left, and America Mendez carry roses

Andres Mendez, left, and America Mendez carry roses towards the altar to put into a vase on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Community members filming the service for family who could not attend greeted the rose bearers at the front of the room.
Maria De Los Angeles sings

Maria De Los Angeles sings in the church choir during a Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The service, held entirely in Spanish, included communal song throughout.
Community members attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe

Community members attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass stand during the opening prayer on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Family members of all ages came together to celebrate the holiday recognizing the Virgin Mary.
A handmade shrine to the Virgin Mary

LEFT: A handmade shrine to the Virgin Mary, decorated with cacti, succulents, roses and figurines, sits next to the altar on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The church celebrated Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe all day, holding a 5:30 a.m. service and a heavily-attended 6 p.m. mass. RIGHT: Victoria Lopez, top, attempts to get children dancing and clapping during the mass’s closing song on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. People scattered throughout the crowd shouted, “Viva!” after the service organizers thanked everyone for coming.
Carmen Maxwell lends her finger

Carmen Maxwell lends her finger and says, “peace be with you,” to a child eager to participate in the hand-shaking sharing of peace on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. This was Maxwell’s first time celebrating Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe in Columbia.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you