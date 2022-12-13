Sacred Heart celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

People in traditional Mexican garb sing and dance through downtown toward a Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The dancers filed into the church to find every pew packed with people.
LEFT: Cross bearer Mario Cortes waits outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church before leading a procession of dancers and singers inside on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. “I didn’t really know where I was going,” he later said with a smile. RIGHT: A “matachines” dancer wearing a traditional Mexican headpiece waits outside before the Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe mass begins on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Historically, women were not allowed to be part of this dance group, but at Sacred Heart’s event, women made up all but one of the dancers.
Andres Mendez, left, and America Mendez carry roses towards the altar to put into a vase on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Community members filming the service for family who could not attend greeted the rose bearers at the front of the room.
Maria De Los Angeles sings in the church choir during a Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The service, held entirely in Spanish, included communal song throughout.
Community members attending Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe mass stand during the opening prayer on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Family members of all ages came together to celebrate the holiday recognizing the Virgin Mary.
LEFT: A handmade shrine to the Virgin Mary, decorated with cacti, succulents, roses and figurines, sits next to the altar on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The church celebrated Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe all day, holding a 5:30 a.m. service and a heavily-attended 6 p.m. mass. RIGHT: Victoria Lopez, top, attempts to get children dancing and clapping during the mass’s closing song on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. People scattered throughout the crowd shouted, “Viva!” after the service organizers thanked everyone for coming.
Carmen Maxwell lends her finger and says, “peace be with you,” to a child eager to participate in the hand-shaking sharing of peace on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. This was Maxwell’s first time celebrating Día de la Virgen de la Guadalupe in Columbia.
It was still dark out when Catholics in Columbia began singing Monday morning to la Virgen de Guadalupe, the name for the Mexican apparition of the Virgin Mary.
It is said the Virgin appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego multiple times in December 1531. The belief is he saw the Virgin on the Hill of Tepeyac, near Mexico City, where a church was built in her honor. Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego in 2002, making him the first indigenous American Catholic saint.
Some accounts describe the apparition Juan Diego saw as having brown skin, like the natives of Mexico, and she is sometimes referred to as "Virgen Morena," or "Dark-skinned Virgin." She is also often called "La Reina de México," or "Queen of Mexico," and "Emperatriz de América," or "Empress of America."
Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe is a big deal in Mexico — millions of "Guadalupanos," Catholics devout to the Virgin of Guadalupe, make an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the Hill of Tepeyac. Local believers made their own trip to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in downtown Columbia for a deeply cultural service that began at 5:30 a.m.
Women wore traditonal indigenous attire and "penachos," indigenous feathered headdresses, and danced to the beat of drums before a handmade display of the Virgin of Guadalupe adorned with flowers and roses. The church's choir sang "Las Mañanitas," a traditional Mexican birthday song, and a rendition of the late Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno" customized for the Virgin.
A crowd returned Monday evening to continue celebration of the holiday.
Juana Alvarado, originally from the Mexican state of Hidalgo, knelt in prayer before the evening mass.
"It's something very special," Alvarado said of the church's celebration. "As a Mexican, it reminds me of my country and my family."
Rocio Mendez, originally from Totolmajac, Mexico, said the celebration is a tradition she was taught as a young child and she sometimes travels to Mexico to celebrate it. Mendez wore a traditional red dress with red, white and green fabric sown into it in the shape of flowers.
"I was raised to feel that "Guadalupano" love," Mendez said. "I ask the Virgin to protect my family, to intercede for us before God and to intercede for world peace."
The procession for the Virgin began in the parking lot across the street from Sacred Heart. Before the Rev. Thomas Alber began preaching, church members carried a display of the Virgin into the building, singing to Her as dancers drummed behind.
Andrea Laguna, a senior at Hickman High School who also teaches Catechism at Sacred Heart, said she began practicing the dances last month. Her headdress was topped with peacock feathers. Bells hung from her dress, which was adorned with the image of the Virgin.
"I grew up in this church," Laguna said. "When they asked me if I wanted to dance, I said yes because I've watched them since I was small and it always looked like so much fun."
Laguna has noticed the celebration grow along with the local Hispanic population.
"This is an achievement," Mario Cortes said about the evening.
Cortes helped handmake the large display of the Virgin at the front of the church, near the altar. The creators mixed their ideas together and went for the most natural look possible. Cortes said he gathered the moss at the base of the display from nearby hills.
"We wanted to put the Virgin up high, as she appeared on a hill," Cortes said.
Columbia's Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe was a team effort. Vanessa Velez, the Hispanic ministry's director of worship, said it brought together groups dedicated to music, reading, rosary, decoration and more.
"The community of Columbia has also joined us and supported us with money and with time," Velez said.
It's a very special day to Velez, who grew up with a Puerto Rican Virgin tradition.
"We come from other countries, much of the time without our families," Velez said. "This is an opportunity for all of us to unite as family. We can celebrate our culture, give something that is so important for immigrants in this city."
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.