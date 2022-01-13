Construction began Wednesday on safety enhancements for the Fifth and Walnut parking garage to put fencing around the perimeter of the top floor. The safety measures have been in the works since August 2019.
The fencing will rise 10½ feet up from the surface of the parking garage roof. The city set aside $600,000 for the project.
The safety measures are in response to several people who have died by suicide since the parking structure opened in 2011, including a person in autumn of 2021, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The top two levels of the garage have been blocked off to the public with plywood since Sept. 9. Both the stairways and the parking lot are blocked off.
Construction began earlier than anticipated, as it was previously reported the construction would begin after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The materials were delivered in early January.
Public Works Public Information Specialist John Ogan said the top floors are not usually open for parking in the winter months due to weather, so the earliest the floors could be open, regardless of construction, is spring.
Ogan said even then, it is not known when the top floors will be open.