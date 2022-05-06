The Salt Creek Bridge on the Katy Trail officially reopened Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by Missouri State Parks.
The bridge was destroyed in 2019 as a result of severe flooding along the Missouri River. That section of the trail was closed and trail visitors have used a detour ever since.
The bridge is located at the 181.4 mile marker of the Katy Trail, approximately 2.7 miles northwest of Rocheport. The rebuilt bridge has a concrete surface with the capacity to hold 20 tons.
Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said the Katy Trail had almost 700,000 visitors last year. Buntin called the Salt Creek Bridge a "critical asset" because it connects Boonville and Rocheport.
Buntin said the repair is "one of many that reflects (the DNR's) ongoing statewide efforts of maintenance and repair."