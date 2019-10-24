A mid-Missouri air show meant to honor veterans on Memorial Day will no longer be produced.
The Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Veterans Corporation announced on Facebook on Thursday evening the Salute to Veterans air show has ceased all activities.
“Unfortunately, all things run their course. It is with heavy hearts we announce that Salute to Veterans has ended its mission and ceased all activities,” the organization wrote on its Facebook page.
The Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Veterans Celebration air show was held at the Columbia Regional Airport for more than 30 years. This past year, the event was canceled due to heavy flooding of the Missouri River.