The local Salvation Army is seeking help in meeting its $475,000 fundraising goal for its Christmas season, which ends Jan. 31, according to a Friday news release.
The organization is $53,000 short of this goal.
"Looking back over the last 10 years, most of the time we've met the goal," Regional Director of Community Relations Sean Spence said. "A few times we haven't, and a few times we've exceeded it."
The Jan. 31 deadline was extended from last year's because of donation trends, Spence said. During the 2020 holiday season, donations were frequently made in late December and early January.
Donations are collected by bell ringers with their familiar red kettles, at community events and online. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the Salvation Army on 1108 W. Ash St.
Columbia's Salvation Army operates the Harbor House homeless shelter and two thrift stores. They serve an average of 33,000 meals to the community each year, according to the release.
"The amount of money we have to raise in two weeks is a large amount," Spence said. "It's gonna be tough without some extra help here."