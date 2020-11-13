Just as it has each holiday season for decades, the Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday. This year, however, the organization faces unprecedented fundraising challenges in the face of COVID-19.
Foremost among those challenges is a severe shortage of bell ringers, the largely volunteer army whose jangling brass bells and red kettles are, to many, synonymous with the holiday season.
The organization is facing a shortage all around the country, including locally. According to Major Curtiss Hartley, Salvation Army regional coordinator for mid-Missouri, the region is currently "only at about 25% of what we actually need to see that the kettles are manned." He attributed that directly to people's wariness of social interaction during the pandemic.
The lack of bell ringers could have significant fundraising consequences for the Red Kettle Campaign. The organization collects donations each year while stationed outside retailers to provide funding for food pantries, rent and utility assistance, among other forms of emergency aid for families in need.
Hartley said the Salvation Army has tried to oblige requests by retailers for social distancing restrictions where possible, but also expressed concern about reduced foot traffic at businesses generally.
As a result, the organization is taking a number of measures to compensate for its diminished physical presence. The most significant, Hartley said, is the creation of a "virtual kettle," a printed-out picture of a kettle that will be hung on kettle stands. Each virtual kettle is outfitted with a QR code that donors can scan with their phones and donate virtually.
The QR codes, along with Apple Pay "bumps," will be placed even on the kettle stands where a bell ringer is present, Hartley said, to further encourage donations. Bell ringers will also be provided with masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes.
"We've made it quick and easy and convenient to give folks hands-free options," he said.
Still, Hartley said his office is redoubling its efforts to hire paid bell ringers even as the campaign is already underway, as they tend to attract more donors.
"It does benefit us to go ahead and pay someone to stand there and ring the bell, because it really does make a difference to have a person, a live person there," he said.
The national organization has told its regional divisions to reduce their Christmas fundraising goals by about 10%, Hartley said. As a result, the Columbia area goal stands at $400,000, down from $408,000, and the Jefferson City goal at $310,000, down from $330,000.
Despite these challenges, Hartley expressed cautious optimism that the organization has done enough to overcome the pandemic's fundraising barriers.
"Knowing that we're not the only ones having a tough time — everyone else is, too — we're all just going to surge through and do the best we can," he said. "And we will do the best we can with what we get in the end, knowing that the community is as supportive and as generous as they can, even when they're suffering and struggling themselves."
Those interested in donating online or volunteering to be a bell ringer can do so on the Salvation Army's website.