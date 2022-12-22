A vigil was held at Daniel Boone City Building Wednesday evening, honoring people who have died when experiencing homelessness.
Wednesday marked the winter solstice – the first day of winter and the longest night of the year – also known as the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. Back in 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless started this annual remembrance for homeless deaths throughout the year, according to their event manual.
On this year’s winter solstice, the Salvation Army host Columbia’s local remembrance event to celebrate the 32nd Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
It was just after sunset when Captain Amy Cedervall of the Salvation Army was lighting up candles, placing them into glass holders to screen them from the strong breeze. She did not wait long for the crowd to gather below the keyhole sculpture.
Roughly 30 people attended despite the chill, most with their hoods on, huddling around the candlelight.
Cedervall started the vigil with remarks on how unsheltered people lost not just the resources they deserved, but also their identities.
Fifteen people died this year in Columbia, unsheltered, Cedervall said. Many of them left with no full name, no real name.
“This year, there were three folks that really hit me kind of hard,” John Trapp, co-founder of AAAAChange, said in his speech.
He was referring to Donald “Donnie” Brawley, who had been working with Trapp for seven years and died at the age of 46. Brawley was known for a great smile, a sense of humor and acts of selflessness in his community, according to the Missourian’s previous reporting.
“I had just seen her the day before she died,” Trapp said. “She was young, and she could have had a future.”
Erin Brandow, the third person Trapp honored, died at the age of 45, known as a fighter who loved her people to the fullest extent, according to the Missourian’s previous reporting.
Trish Gonzales Stagg was standing in the crowd. She said she attended the event in memory of her friend Louie.
“He was very close to being housed,” she sobbed. “And he was killed tragically by car accident.”
“If only we had been there that day, if only we had been there to provide that service when it was needed,” Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said in reference to shared hopelessness. “No one’s alone in that.”
Catherine Armbrust of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, Jane Williams of Love Columbia, Andrea Waner and Nick Foster, both of Columbia City Council, Renee Maxwell of Operation Safe Winter and Jessica Macy of Flourish Initiative all shared their reflections on local homelessness and memories with those who passed away.
The 15 candles lit were to represent the 15 lives Columbia lost this year, Cedervall said. She read each of their names before blowing out each of their candles.
Mourning and prayers brought the vigil to a close.
The names of the 15 people who died while experiencing homelessness, according to a Salvation Army flier handed out at the event: Louie, Jenna, Donald Cobb, Donnie Brawley, Puddin, Chelsea, Kirby McGinnis, Heather Harvey, Cassandra Schafer, Kaylen Schmit, William Smock, Joshua, Belinda Hendricks, Erin Brandow and Travis Hicks.