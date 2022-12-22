A vigil was held at Daniel Boone City Building Wednesday evening, honoring people who have died when experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday marked the winter solstice – the first day of winter and the longest night of the year – also known as the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. Back in 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless started this annual remembrance for homeless deaths throughout the year, according to their event manual.

