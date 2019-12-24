The Columbia branch of the Salvation Army announced Tuesday via news release that it is 45% away from its $408,000 donation goal for their annual Christmas campaign.
Donations are down $51,000 compared to this time last year, with the campaign ending Jan. 15, 2020.
Despite it being a Christmas campaign, the money raised provides one-third of the money the Columbia branch of the Salvation Army uses all year long, said Director of Community Relations Lori Benson.
"Our Christmas campaign is so crucial, because it gives us that boost going into next year," Benson said. "I don't think people realize that."
Benson said that while the Salvation Army has seen an increase in bell-ringing volunteers, donations into their signature red kettles and via their mail campaign are down. The organization is looking into potential causes for the donation drop-off.
Not meeting the fundraising goal for 2019 would not spell disaster for the Columbia branch, but Benson said that not meeting the goal multiple years in a row would begin to cut into some of the services they provide, including Harbor House, a 61-bed emergency shelter. The shelter cost $773,000 to operate in 2018.
Donations can be made via mail or at https://www.rocktheredkettlecomo.org, according to the Tuesday news release.