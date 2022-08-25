The local Salvation Army has opened registration for entries into the traditional Christmas parade, according to a Wednesday news release from the Salvation Army.
The parade will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 in downtown Columbia.
Entries are open for members of the community to participate, either by walking or driving in the parade. Churches, businesses, organizations, school groups and any other individuals are open to register on the Salvation Army website.
An early bird discount is available until Sept. 20 for businesses and nonprofit organizations. After that date, prices to register will increase.
The proceeds from the parade will support the Salvations Army’s work in the community.
“The parade has been a community fixture for decades and our goal is to keep it alive and growing for decades to come," Columbia Corps Officer Maj. Kevin Cedervall said in the release. "At the same time, any money raised will help support our efforts for our neighbors facing poverty.”
Cedervall added that Santa Claus has said he will be in attendance and will end the parade.
