Red kettles have returned to Columbia storefronts as the Salvation Army's bell ringers began their annual holiday collection Friday.
Volunteers will be stationed outside stores and businesses through Dec. 24 to raise money for disaster relief; housing and food assistance; and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, among other causes. The Columbia bell ringing locations include Gerbes, Schnucks, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Sam's Club, Walgreens and more.
This year, the Salvation Army is aiming to raise $91,000 though Columbia's kettle collection (both in-person and virtual), according to Salvation Army Captain Amy Cedervall. This is an increase from the 2020 season's goal of $83,000, which was achieved with around $84,000 in donations.
Cedervall said "the money raised in Columbia stays in Columbia." It funds programs and support for this community in particular, aside from a small percentage of donations used to pay for support services.
Last year, the Missourian reported the organization faced fundraising challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to bell ringer shortages, social distancing requirements and decreased foot traffic at stores.
Cedervall said it's difficult to gauge how the year will go, but she's optimistic that the community will contribute to the cause.
"I think people are ready to be in a good, giving mood," Cedervall said.
Although the number of locations for the red kettles has returned to pre-pandemic levels, bell ringers will continue to wear masks and sanitize the bells and equipment in between shifts.
Columbia residents can also donate virtually by scanning a QR code at the bell ringing locations or visiting the virtual Red Kettle website.
Friday night, the Blue Note will host a "Rock the Red Kettle Event" kickoff concert for the Salvation Army's holiday collection, with a performance by country music artist David Nail. The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $25 the day of the show, with a majority of ticket sales going toward the red kettle collection.
The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization rooted in the universal Christian Church and led by ordained ministers. They have 7,600 centers of operation across the country, according to a news release.
Those interested in volunteering as bell ringers can choose times and locations by visiting www.registertoring.com. The Salvation Army also offers some paid positions for bell ringers in need of employment, and those interested can apply by visiting the organization's Columbia location at 1108 W. Ash St.