The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate clean, lightly used coats as part of its annual coat drive for Columbians in need.
This is an effort that the Salvation Army has been doing for several years, Maj. Jack Holloway of the Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army began dropping off donation barrels at participating locations Monday, according to Holloway. The drive will start Friday and is planned to continue until Dec. 13.
They are taking donations at the following locations:
- St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 914 W. Blvd. S from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m Monday through Sunday.
- Robinson + Ries Orthodontics, 1609 Chapel Hill Road Suite B from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
- Robinson's Cleaners, 1204 Business Loop 70 E, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. All other locations (2915 Trimble Road, Suite 115 and 3601 S. Buttonwood Drive): 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
- Tiger Cleaners - All Columbia locations, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
- Salvation Army Family Store - All Columbia Locations, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Those wishing to claim coats for their use can contact Salvation Army Social Services at 1108 W. Ash St., or call 573-442-3229.