Sample applications for personal cultivation of marijuana will be available online beginning Saturday. Actual applications will be available by Feb. 6, and both can be found at cannabis.mo.gov.

That is also the date when the applications can be submitted, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

  • Higher Ed reporter, spring 2022 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at mjacques@mail.missouri.edu

