Sample applications for personal cultivation of marijuana will be available online beginning Saturday. Actual applications will be available by Feb. 6, and both can be found at cannabis.mo.gov.
That is also the date when the applications can be submitted, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
The new Division of Cannabis Regulation is also accepting microbusiness license applications beginning Feb 6.
Missourians legalized recreational marijuana Nov. 8 with 53% of voters in favor. According to the approved amendment, Feb. 6 is the deadline for the state to not only accept license applications, but it is also the day dispensaries can begin selling cannabis.
The Office of State Courts and the Missouri Judiciary are also working to meet a deadline of Aug. 5 to expunge criminal records of those with non-violent marijauna-related convictions.
Personal cultivation applications
A personal cultivation license will allow adults over the age of 21 to cultivate up to 18 marijuana plants for an annual fee of $100.
Cultivation is not allowed until the license is obtained on or after Feb. 6, although the seeds, seedlings and clones needed to begin growing marijuana will not be available at dispensaries until Feb 6.
“The option to cultivate cannabis for one’s own use provides an alternative for those who choose not to patronize commercial marijuana dispensaries," said Dan Viets, attorney and state coordinator for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
"Personal cultivation is a far less expensive way to obtain cannabis and, for many, provides a greater degree of personal satisfaction.”
Dispensary licenses
Applications for microbusiness licenses will also become available Feb 6. Existing medical marijuana dispensaries have had the opportunity to request to convert their licenses from medical to comprehensive since Dec. 8.
As of Dec. 20, over 322 dispensaries had applied to convert their licenses, according to Lisa Cox of DHSS. Smoking marijuana in public will continue to be prohibited, although it will result in a fine rather than an arrest.
Expunging criminal records
The deadline for expunging non-violent marijuana convictions of inmates or parolees is Aug. 5.
The Office of State Courts Administrator and the Missouri Supreme Court have requested $4.5 million from the General Assembly to hire two information technology contractors and pay 500 clerks at courts statewide to work overtime to expunge these records.
The judiciary has a deadline of Nov. 8 to expunge records for those who have already served their time and are no longer on parole.
The expungement procedure will ultimately receive funding even if the $4.5 million request is denied by the state legislature.
Annual revenues from the 6% tax on sales of non-medical marijuana are expected to be at least $40.8 million, according to the state auditor. The sales tax will only take effect when sales of non-medical marijuana begin Feb 6.
If the judiciary’s budget request is rejected, however, it will stall the expungement process until the sales tax revenue is available.
Draft rules for adult use
DHSS has been working to draft rules for adult-use cannabis based on the constitutional amendment.
The rules will clearly outline the procedures for recreational use of marijuana to the public.
A final form of these rules must be submitted for a formal rule-making before Feb. 6, when the legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri.
Cox has confirmed that the department is currently working on the third draft, but there is no guarantee that this draft will become the final version of rules for adult-use cannabis.