Samuel Brotherton, who was accused of murdering his father in March 2022, accepted a plea deal during a hearing this week in Boone County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Joshua Devine set the plea hearing for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 when the defendant is expected to appear in court.

