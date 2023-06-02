Samuel Brotherton, who was accused of murdering his father in March 2022, accepted a plea deal during a hearing this week in Boone County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge Joshua Devine set the plea hearing for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 when the defendant is expected to appear in court.
Brotherton, 22, previously told police he shot his father, Rollin G. Thompson after getting into an argument on March 20, 2022.
Columbia police responded to the domestic disturbance report in the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive at about 11:45 p.m. that day.
The police found Thompson, 64, with a gunshot wound, and emergency responders took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson was a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department after serving 30 years in the U.S. Army. He also worked as an investigator with the Missouri State Public Defender System and ran his own private investigation firm.
Brotherton initially pled not guilty to first-degree murder and has remained in jail without bond since he was arrested.
The charges and details of the plea deal have not been reported. In addition to murder in the first degree, he was charged with armed criminal action.